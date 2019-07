× Boat explosion on Pickwick Lake injures four

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Four people were injured after a boat exploded Saturday morning at Pickwick Lake, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

The boat was carrying seven people and was moving upstream about a half mile from the boat ramp at Pickwick Landing State Park when it exploded about 11:15.

Three people were taken to a nearby hospital, while one was airlifted to a trauma center.

The cause is under investigation.