× 2 people killed during police chase in Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. — Two people were killed during a police chase in Hernando on Saturday morning.

According to the Hernando Police Department, at around 4:20 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen car. The driver of the car tried to evade police by driving onto northbound I-55 via the southbound exit ramp at Commerce Street.

Hernando police say the vehicle continued driving northbound in the southbound lanes until it struck the guardrail in the area of Mount Pleasant Road. The vehicle ended up in the median of I-55.

Police say that several occupants of the vehicle were ejected. They were rushed to local hospitals.

Two of the occupants died from their injuries.

Hernando police have not said exactly how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Police say they will not release the names of the killed occupants until all family members have been notified.

No police officers were injured during the pursuit. Hernando police say that investigators are still gathering evidence, and that they will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.