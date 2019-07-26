× Woman accused of trying to hit boyfriend, crashing into home instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis woman is facing time behind bars after she reportedly admitted to trying to hit her boyfriend.

It all started July 25 at a home on Ashridge in southeast Memphis.

When questioned by police, Shaneria Miller stated she and the victim became involved in an argument that quickly escalated. That’s when she jumped into her car and tried to run him over. She said she missed and crashed into the home.

Miller was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. Her bond was set at $15,000.