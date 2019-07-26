× Woman accused of setting ex-boyfriend’s house on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say she intentionally set her ex-boyfriend’s house on fire.

On July 25, officers received a call from a man who claimed Janet Covington was on the way to his home to burn it down. He said he was 15minutes away and was scared she was going to get there first.

Officers made the scene and found a back window broken out and smoke coming from inside the home.

The Memphis Fire Department were called and confirmed that the cause of the fire was arson.

During that time, officers received information that Covington had contacted several people stating she was going to kill herself because the victim didn’t want to be in a relationship with her anymore. She gave each individual a different location, prompting officers to send units to each scene to look for her.

A City Watch alert was issued by the Memphis Police Department.

Covington was eventually located on E.H. Crump Boulevard around noon. She was taken to the hospital to make sure she was physically okay and then taken into custody. She was charged with arson.