Video posted to Facebook shows young children waving guns and money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are examining a shocking Facebook video that shows at least four young children waving guns and money.

WREG alerted police to the video after it was posted to Facebook on Friday afternoon by a man who lists his location as Memphis.

For the duration of the amateur-style rap music video, at least one adult is present.

You can see a child loading a gun and passing it to other children. You can also see a young boy pointing a gun at another young boy and a child pointing the gun at his own head.

“They all look like they about under 10,” said Ebony Stormer, who WREG showed the video to.

“Oh man, this is ridiculous,” said Michael Washington.

The video is posted under a fake name and WREG hasn’t yet been able to determine the poster’s identity. He didn’t respond to message requests from WREG Friday.

Along with the video, he included this caption: ‘Don’t leave yo kids around me …. #SadCase.’

“I don’t approve of that, I don’t like that. Them babies and they sitting here with guns, real guns, and they know how to learn them and everything,” said Lee Humphrey.

“I have two and I don’t even let them play with water guns so the fact that they doing all that and somebody could have easily got shot or something,” said Stormer.

There have been several children who've died in accidental shootings this summer in the Mid-South. In June, a four-year-old was shot at a Frayser apartment complex while a group of kids were playing with a gun. That same month, a 12-year-old girl in Horn Lake was accidentally shot by her brother.

Memphis police tell WREG they’re looking into the video, which had been removed as of Friday evening.