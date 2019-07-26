USPS offers $50k reward after mail carrier robbed in Cordova

Posted 5:30 am, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31AM, July 26, 2019

CORDOVA, Tenn. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward to help find the person who robbed a mail carrier in Cordova.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 23, in The View Apartments complex located at 8056 Country Squire Lane.

The victim was able to provide enough details about the suspect that investigators were able to compose and release a sketch of the man.

If you know anything that could help, call (901) 528-CASH.

 

