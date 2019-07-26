× Sherra Wright transferred to state custody following guilty plea

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright, who pleaded guilty Thursday to facilitation charges in the murder of her ex-husband, was transferred Friday from Shelby County Jail East and is now in the custody of Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Wright, ex-wife of NBA star Lorenzen Wright and one of the suspects in his murder, pleaded guilty to charges related to his death Thursday in exchange for a deal giving her a 30-year sentence.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was discovered in a field July 28, 2010. He had been shot multiple times. He was 34, and had played basketball for a number of NBA teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies.