Sherra Wright transferred to state custody following guilty plea

Posted 2:43 pm, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:44PM, July 26, 2019

Sherra Wright looks toward cameras as she enters a Memphis courtroom Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright, who pleaded guilty Thursday to facilitation charges in the murder of her ex-husband, was transferred Friday from Shelby County Jail East and is now in the custody of Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Wright, ex-wife of NBA star Lorenzen Wright and one of the suspects in his murder, pleaded guilty to charges related to his death Thursday in exchange for a deal giving her a 30-year sentence.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was discovered in a field July 28, 2010. He had been shot multiple times. He was 34, and had played basketball for a number of NBA teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies.

