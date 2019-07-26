× Police investigating after shot fired outside Southaven Waffle House

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Authorities are searching for two subjects reportedly involved in a disturbance inside a Southaven Waffle House that led to a shooting.

Witnesses told police two people got involved in an argument inside the business on Hamilton Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday, July 26. One of the involved then went to a vehicle and a single shot was fired, shattering a business window.

The subjects were reportedly driving a black Escalade and a white Dodge Challenger.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-8477.

There was another shooting at the same Waffle House back in May 2019.