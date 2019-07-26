× Man accused of posing as parking attendant arrested again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after police say he was caught approaching people at a pay to park lot just weeks after being banned.

On May 17, police arrested Joe Jackson on charges of criminal impersonation and criminal trespass after they say he was handing out fake ticket stubs in a pay for parking lot near Fourth and Gayoso. He was subsequently banned from the parking lot.

But that didn’t stop him from trying it again, police said.

On Thursday, July 25, officers said they were in the same area when they spotted the 62-year-old trying to approach people. It appears he saw the officers and quickly walked off the lot before anyone paid.

When officers caught up with him they said he had multiple pay for parking tickets in his pocket.

Jackson was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal trespass.