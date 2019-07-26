Live at 9: Nick Fair, Scott Hylbert, Steve Brown & Schara

Hitting your weight loss goals with Nick Fair

Most people believe that men can lose weight at the drop of the hat, but that’s not the case for everyone. Personal trainer Nick Fair has been through the journey of shedding the pounds, having once weighed close to 400 pounds. He shared three things that will help other men with their weight loss goals.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Chat with Scott Hylbert

Many of the apps on your smart phone are aimed at helping you, but could they help too much? In his new thriller "Task Lyst", author Scott Hylbert dives into the possibility that all that help could be too good to be true.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Steve Brown

He's worked with the likes of Katt Williams, Kevin Hart and Sheryl Underwood, but Steve Brown is blazing his own comedy trail on stages across the country. He'll be doing just that at Chuckles Comedy House this weekend. But first, he stopped by Live at 9.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with Schara

Schara may be a little far from home, but she is right at home when it comes to being on stage. Her debut single is out and she's in Memphis not only to perform but also work with some of the best of the best like Boo and Uriah Mitchell.