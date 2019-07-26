× Houston High Booster Club member accused of stealing thousands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Mid-South football booster treasurer was indicted on charges after authorities say she stole thousands of dollars from the kids.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Valerie Baker withdrew money from the Houston High School Football Booster Club’s bank account and then used the money to make personal purchases. This included using the money to pay off a car loan.

When questioned about the missing funds, investigators say Baker admitted to misusing the booster club’s money.

It’s believed that Baker stole more than $20,000 in 2018, leading to theft of over $10,000 and a forgery charge.

A mugshot for Baker was not released.