× Health officials issue call to action amid Hepatitis outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As agencies across the Mid-South issue alerts for different Hepatitis A cases, the Shelby County Health Department is urging those especially at risk to take action to protect themselves.

Hepatitis A is a virus that is transmitted through contaminated feces or food/water. Symptoms often include fever, stomach pains, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss and yellow skin and eyes.

The department is offering free Hepatitis A vaccinations at several of their clinics. All of the clinics listed below will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Immunization Clinic

814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic

8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Packer Clinic

814 Jefferson, Room 221, 38105

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic

6170 Macon Road, 38133

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic

1287 Southland Mall, 38116

The call to action comes after the Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee health departments recently issued separate alerts for Hepatitis A cases.

In Arkansas, a McDonald’s employee in Trumann tested positive for the virus, possibly exposing it to people who visited the restaurant between July 9 and 16. There will be a free clinic in that area Friday at the Poinsett County Health Unit from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Since February, three people have died and 382 cases have been reported in the state of Arkansas.

On Wednesday, Mississippi officials issued a warning after an employee at Los Encinos Mexican Grill in Calhoun City tested positive for the virus. Those who visited the restaurant between July 5 and 23 may have been exposed.

Finally in Tennessee, officials say there have been 1,800 reported cases of Hepatitis A since early 2018. Ten people have died.