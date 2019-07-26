Police: Officer assaulted at Whitehaven High, suspects crash car in attempted getaway

Posted 9:14 pm, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20PM, July 26, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and three juveniles assaulted a school resource officer at Whitehaven High School before fleeing and wrecking their car in a fiery crash, Memphis Police said.

Police said it started at 5:20 Friday evening when the four allegedly assaulted the Shelby County officer. They did not specify how the officer was attacked or the officer’s condition.

From there, police say the four drove south. Officers in Southaven, Mississippi were notified and followed the car back to the area of Millbranch and Kilarney.

The car crashed, catching fire, but everyone inside got out safely, police said. One female was taken into custody.

Google Map for coordinates 35.016181 by -90.025872.

