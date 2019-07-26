× Equifax now accepting claims after massive data breach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you were one of the 150 million people whose personal information was exposed during the Equifax data breach, you can now file a claim.

The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday that Equifax will pay at least $300 million and as much as $425 million to compensate affected people with credit monitoring services. That money will go into a fund that will also reimburse people who purchased credit- or identity-monitoring services because of the 2017 data breach. The amount of the settlement could change depending on the number of claims still to be filed by consumers.

Equifax will also pay $275 million in civil penalties and other compensation to 48 states, Washington, Puerto Rico and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

If you were one of the millions affected you may be eligible for free credit monitoring for up to 10 years (or $125 if you already have that service), cash payments of up to $20,000, or help recovering from identity theft.

To file a claim, click here.

Not sure if your information was compromised? Click here.