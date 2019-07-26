× Close friend of Lorenzen Wright says justice not served with plea deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been 24 hours since Sherra Wright took a jaw dropping plea deal in the murder of her ex-husband, but the developments went from shock to disbelief for those close to Lorenzen Wright.

At least one Memphian who was in Lorenzen’s inner circle says justice is not being served, because Sherra could be paroled in a matter of years.

“Those of us who have known Lorenzen for so many years were quite disappointed,” said Pastor Bill Adkins who was a neighbor, mentor and fraternity brother of Lorenzen Wright. For him, the hurt still runs deep.

“I want to make sure he is remembered in a good sense and not through the horrific death that he suffered.”

Adkins says it’s unsettling to know Sherra Wright could be back in society in the same amount of time the case went unsolved — within nine years.

Adding insult to injury, the pastor was livid to hear accusations of abuse that the defense team says would have been shared if the case went to trial.

“Mr. Wright had beaten her for years and the beatings were consistent, and it led to her face being disfigured, Sherra Wright’s attorney, Juni Ganguli, said Thursday.

When it comes to Sherra’s face still bearing scars from years of abuse, Adkins calling the claims outrageous and outlandish.

“No one has ever seen that of seen evidence of that,” he said.

Instead the pastor points to a medical reason to explain any disfiguring.

“She had suffered from, as I understood it, Bell’s Palsy and some other things that may have happened to her.”

Sherra Wright is now in state custody, but Adkins says things are far from over.

“I just want to fight for this man’s legacy, that it’s not tainted,” he said.