Two adults, child injured in accident at Hickory Hill, Raines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people, including a child, were rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after being involved in a serious accident at Hickory Hill and Raines.

According to police, one of their officers was traveling in the area when he/she witnessed a red vehicle run a red light and strike another vehicle before slamming into a MLGW utility pole. The pole landed on top of the vehicle trapping a juvenile inside and sending wires across the roadway.

Two adults inside the vehicle were taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment. Once rescued from the wreckage, the juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

The officer that witnessed the accident was also transported for minor injuries. Police said the officer was helping the victims when he/she got tangled in the wires and was knocked to the ground.