Suspect wanted in connection to Southland Mall carjacking, shooting arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects wanted in connection to a shooting incident and carjacking at the Southland Mall has been arrested.

On July 19, the victim said he was cleaning the mall parking lot when several suspects exited the building and got inside a black Dodge Charger and silver Dodge Charger. Both vehicles then pulled up next to the victim’s Toyota RAV4 and a male suspect jumped into the driver’s seat.

Unable to get the vehicle started, the suspect got out but was then instructed by a second suspect to press the ignition button.

The victim said he was trying to keep that man from driving off when he was hit in the head. The driver of the black Charger then fired several shots at him.

A witness observed what was going on and tried to help the victim, but was also met by gunfire before one of the drivers tried to run him over.

The RAV4 was recovered a short time later near the scene of another robbery.

Police said Jonathan Hines’ fingerprints were discovered on the driver’s side interior handle. They were also able to retrieve surveillance video from the mall’s security cameras and the victim positively identified Hines as being one of the men involved.

Even more damaging, police said Hines was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor which placed the suspect at the mall at the time of the incident.

Hines denied being at the mall.

He was arrested and charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm, and attempted first-degree murder.