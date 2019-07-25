Sherra Wright’s defense claims years of abuse from Lorenzen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright pleaded guilty not for shooting Lorenzen, but for having a role in his 2010 murder.

The admission of guilt was already a surprise, but more shock came from outside the courtroom when her lawyers laid out what her defense would have been had the case gone to trial.

"The beatings were consistent," defense attorney Juni Ganguli said. "It would have been a scorched earth sort of defense. We would have detailed abuse by Lorenzen Wright against Sherra. She feared that Mr. Wright would never leave her alone and she recruited Billy Turner to kill Mr. Wright, because she was sick of getting beaten."

Rewis Williams, close friend and former teammate of Lorenzen, told WREG by way of hone that he lived with Lorenzen and never witness abuse. In fact, he's calling the plea deal "no justice" for his long-time friend.

But Sherra's lawyers are firing back and say the evidence of that abuse can still be seen.

"The reason her face looks the way it does is because Mr. Wright beat her. If a man that's 6-foot 11-inches hits a woman and fractures her face I suppose there could be some anger from that woman," Ganguli said.

Wright's attorneys never said if there were medical records to back the accusations of abuse.

"We had witnesses that would have supported it," Ganguli said.