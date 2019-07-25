Plea deal expected in Sherra Wright murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects in the Lorenzen Wright murder case is expected to take a plea deal.

WREG’s Zaneta Lowe talked with family and friends of Lorenzen Wright’s who said they were told that Sherra Wright will be changing her plea to guilty.

Plea deal expected from Sherra Wright in the murder of Lorenzen Wright. Lorenzen’s mother Deborah Marion meeting with attorneys right now.

WREG News Channel 3 pic.twitter.com/Adk0KBtOa3 — April Thompson (@AThompson_WREG3) July 25, 2019

According to court records, Sherra Wright was not scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday. Officials have not officially released any information on why she is doing so.

Her co-defendant in the case, Billy Turner, pleaded guilty to gun charges in a separate case in June and he was scheduled to appear for sentencing on July 26 with both defendants’ murder cases scheduled for September 16. His hearing Friday has been re-set.

