Rust College makes plans to replace retiring president, improve campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rust College’s board says the school will conduct a search for a new president, and is addressing concerns brought to its board about technology and student housing on the Holly Springs, Mississippi campus.

Long-time president David Beckley informed the board he plans to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

During a retreat last week, the board decided to begin a search immediately, and to use a national consulting firm. The board said it’s too early to know how long the search process will take.

College leaders say by the spring term, students will be able to register for classes, access their academic records, and pay into their student accounts online, and a new staff person will be hired to update the school’s website.

They also say wi-fi will be improved and campus housing will be inspected.