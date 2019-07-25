× Police looking for suspect who drove off in repo man’s truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A repo man had his own tow truck, and a repossessed car it was carrying, stolen Thursday morning from a gas station on North Highland.

The tow truck driver said he stopped at the gas station near Summer Avenue at 4 a.m. He went inside to pick up a pack of cigarettes, but left his truck running.

Moments later, he looked out of a window and saw a man driving off with his truck.

The tow truck driver says there was a repossessed Maxima on the back.

The tow truck was tracked to East Butler off Main Street, where it was found abandoned. The man who took it also took the keys and vandalized the computer system that costs $1,500.

The repossessed car wasn’t damaged.

At last check, the suspect is still wanted.

Darrell Rose lives nearby and says no matter what, you have to be cautious and turn your vehicle off when you leave it.

“It was 4 o’clock in the morning. It don’t make no difference. That’s when people are out who don’t have nowhere to go,” he said.