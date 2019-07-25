× Motion filed to hold accused Ole Miss killer without bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motion has been filed to hold Brandon Theesfeld without bond in the murder case of Ole Miss student Ally Kostial, District Attorney Ben Creekmore said Thursday.

That means Theesfeld would remain in jail until the next court hearing, which will not happen this week. Creekmoore says the case will be turned over to the grand jury.

Theesfeld is accused of killing fellow the University of Mississippi student, whose body was found in rural Lafayette County on Saturday.

Investigators have not said what they believe the motive in the murder may have been, nor the relationship between the two. Authorities announced Wednesday that Kostial was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, according to preliminary results of an autopsy.