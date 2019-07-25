× Man wanted for questioning following Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Whitehaven apartment complex in mid July.

According to authorities, Avram Nash was visiting a home at the Mill Creek Apartments on July 16 when he became involved in a disturbance outside with a female. That woman left only to return a short time later with two armed men who opened fire, striking Nash’s friend.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police said Nash is wanted for questioning in regards to this incident.

If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.