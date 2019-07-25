× Lorenzen Wright’s family ‘relieved’ after Sherra Wright pleads guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No one has been pushing for justice in the case more than Lorenzen Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion.

She and her family sat in court Thursday as Sherra Wright admitted her guilt Thursday and accepted a prison sentence for facilitation of murder and facilitation of attempted murder.

Lorenzen’s family showed up in full force to court after getting a call that something was about to happen in the murder case.

“I was saying, ‘are you serious?’ He said, ‘I am not joking to you. Just be down there in the morning. Mr. Coffee wants you there at 8:30 a.m.,” Marion said.

When they heard the details that Sherra had been offered a plea deal that would give her 30 years in prison, they agreed to it.

“Right now, the family feels relieved,” Lorenzen’s great uncle Lorenzo Searcy said.

The family is relieved that who who killed the basketball stand out will finally pay.

“The family can start to heal now. The family can move forward. Like we say, we are all Christians and we forgive, but that will come in time,” Lorenzen’s friend Montae Nevels said.

Marion has been relentless in bringing her son’s killers to justice. She told WREG she suspected Sherra’s involvement all along. While in court, she spoke directly to the woman who admitted to being involved in the killing of her son, but Marion focused on her grandchildren instead.

“Sherra Robinson, I want to thank you for giving me my grandchildren. That’s what I want to thank you for,” she said. “I want you to let the kids know we didn’t do anything to them. We love them, and we want to see them.”

The murder case and separation has been hard on Marion, who held vigils and balloon releases every year since her son died to keep his memory alive.

As for Sherra, she only has to serve about nine years of that 30 year sentence. Marion says her family plans to be at every parole hearing in hopes that Sherra serves all of her time.