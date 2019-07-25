Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student Ally Kostial

ST LOUIS, Mo. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Ole Miss student whose body was found in rural Lafayette County, Mississippi last weekend.

According to St. Louis Cremation, services for 21-year-old Ally Kostial will be held Friday, July 26, at Concordia Kirkwood Lutheran Church. A public funeral service will follow on Saturday at 10 a.m.

What we know

On Friday, July 19, Kostial was caught on camera leaving a bar in Oxford, Mississippi. The following day around 10:30 a.m. a deputy spotted her body along Buford Ridge Road while on patrol in Harmontown. She had reportedly been shot multiple times.

On Monday, July 22, officers in Memphis arrested 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld of Texas for Kostial’s murder. They said he was captured at a gas station in South Memphis after Mississippi officers spotted him and sent a description to MPD. Memphis police took Theesfeld to a precinct for an interview and handed him over to Mississippi law enforcement Monday night.

A now suspended Ole Miss student, Theesfield reportedly dated Kostial on and off for some time.

Theesfeld, who now sits in jail, appears to have been posting to Twitter just hours after investigators discovered Kostial’s body. That same evening he wrote, “You dropped a bomb on me, my number 1 pick for groovy song of the summer.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, his Twitter account has been deactivated.