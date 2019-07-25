Billy Ray Turner’s attorney concerned about Sherra Wright’s plea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Sherra Wright's case wrapped up, attention now turns to her alleged accomplice, Billy Ray Turner.

His attorney John Perry spoke with us after Thursday morning's court hearing.

"I still got a concern. Why? Because that person has the ability to take the stand, and be it a lie or be it the truth, has the ability to point towards my client and say they did x, y, z," he said.

Perry says he can refute any testimony that connects Turner to Lorenzen Wright's death. He adds that his client had nothing to do with planning or executing the murder.

Of course, prosecutors tell a different story. They say Tuner, Sherra and her cousin Jimmy Martin all conspired to kill the Memphis basketball star.

Perry says he'll be ready to cross examine Martin should he decide to testify against his client. Martin, as we've reported, isn't indicted in this case, but he's currently in prison for killing his girlfriend.

Turner pleaded guilty to a gun charge unrelated to this case last month. He faces eight to 30 years in prison for that.