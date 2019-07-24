× Two hurt in South Memphis shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon in South Memphis, and police are unsure if the incidents were related.

Around 3:30, officers were at a shooting at 245 S. Parkway West, where a man was shot in front of a store. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV with a black quarter panel on the driver’s side.

At about the same time, police were at another scene in the 200 block of West Frank. That man was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspects in that case were possibly also driving a silver SUV.

The scenes were about two miles away from each other.