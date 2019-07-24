Robert Mueller testifying before Congress

Two hurt in South Memphis shootings

Posted 3:54 pm, July 24, 2019, by

Police responded to a shooting Wednesday at a grocery on South Parkway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon in South Memphis, and police are unsure if the incidents were related.

Around 3:30, officers were at a shooting at 245 S. Parkway West, where a man was shot in front of a store. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV with a black quarter panel on the driver’s side.

At about the same time, police were at another scene in the 200 block of West Frank. That man was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspects in that case were possibly also driving a silver SUV.

The scenes were about two miles away from each other.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.