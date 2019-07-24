× TPC Southwind ready to play host to the first ever WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. For those who’ve never been TPC Southwind’s carrying quite the reputation.

“I heard some good things about it when it was a tour event. Obviously a golf course being a TPC you know that the credentials are there and the guys think pretty highly of it,” said Danny Willett.

From the water.

“Well one of the most interesting stats of this course is it’s the number one course for balls in water hazards so you have to be prepared for that,” said Kevin Kisner.

To the greens.

“It’s just dealing with the Bermuda. I grew up on this type of grass but it’s a grass that we don’t see a lot on tour so I feel like that is an advantage to myself on and around the greens,” said Jordan Spieth.

This course has its challenges.

“It’s just tight, you need to be accurate on every single shot. The fairways are not generous. If you miss the fairways you can have a hard time hitting the green. Those greens are just not easy, it’s a test all throughout,” said Jon Rahm.

“There is a lot of trouble on the golf course. You have to put the ball in the right spots. It doesn’t really favor anybody, if you hit the ball long here you don’t have a huge advantage. It just identifies who is playing the best golf this week and that is what you want in a great test,” said Brandt Snedeker.

Even before the WGC tag, Southwind has had something special, bringing some of the best names in golf back year after year.

“It plays phenomenal, it might not be as visually opulent as we see often times of courses but the way it plays, the shots, the small little greens, the quaint little cool shots around the greens that is a real treat to play,” said Phil Mickelson.

“It seems like every year that I’ve played the event, whether it’s wind or no wind, the golf course still plays pretty hard,” said Dustin Johnson.

Now when you have all the best golfers in the world competing in the same tournament, you could imagine there would be some pretty good pairings. for example how does this sound for round one, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Jason Day, all starting at the first hole at 12:59 tomorrow.

“It will be a fun week. It’ll be, obviously, quite a few people out there following that group, which will bring some excitement, bring some passion, which I think this place definitely isn’t lacking,” said Brooks Koepka.

“I mean you are playing with two of the best golfers in the world, that has a bit of a motivating factor about it as well. I wouldn’t say I necessarily try to elevate my game but it sort of makes you focused from the start,” said Rory McIlroy.

And imagine playing with your roommate for the week.

“I am actually staying in a condo with Kuch, so it’s going to be a long week of Kuch banter and Kuch dry sense of humor,” said Justin Rose.

No matter what group you catch, it’s sure to have one of the best golfers in the world. At Southwind Megan Rice news channel 3 sports.