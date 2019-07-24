× Three people shot in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting in the Highland Heights neighborhood.

The victims were reportedly in the area of Hudson and Given Avenue when someone inside a dark-colored sedan opened fire.

Two of the victims were rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition while the third was transported by private vehicle.

A WREG crew member said shell casings could be seen all over Hudson and police eventually expanded the crime scene perimeter while investigating.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.