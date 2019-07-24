St. Jude patients attend art party ahead of FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Before the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational tees off on Thursday, a group of St. Jude patients threw a celebration on the 18th green Wednesday morning.

There were fun pictures and traditional art hung on the wall, but the biggest smiles were spent on the wacky, colorful art that the kids designed and received themselves.

The St. Jude Patient Art Party got the kids out of the hospital, which was a much needed distraction.

"Anything that we can do to make them, just give them some hope and feel the normalcy that everyone else feels. That impact to us is what's most important," Jennifer Perry said.

The children celebrated art that they created while in the hospital and worked on new projects that will be displayed in the future. Although most of the patients still have a long way to recovery, the simple escape and positive environment will leave a lasting impact.

"They take us in like family. That's all I can say. It means the world. They do everything for us. The children are just priority," parent Tiffany Corbette said.

This is far from the only thing St. Jude is doing this week. We'll be back out here on Thursday with another event that will raise money and honor a brave young patient.