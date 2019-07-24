× SCS coach indicted for sexual battery by authority figure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County middle school basketball coach is now behind bars for sexual battery. WREG first told you about the crimes he’s accused of in January 2019.

The jail log shows that just hours ago, Mario Taylor was booked and charged with sexual battery by an authority figure. Details surrounding this charge are vague, and Shelby County Schools told us they’re reviewing the recent developments concerning the indictment.

School officials say Taylor is a teacher at Alton Elementary and coached the boys basketball team at Bellevue Middle School.

SCS placed Taylor on administrative leave in January. That’s when The Memphis Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit looked into allegations that Taylor was tickling players and attempting to pull their pants down so he could wrestle with them.

SCS also notified the state board of education around that same time.

We obtained those documents as well as transcribed interviews and text conversations with parents and children. One parents said Taylor brought some of the players to his home.

Other testimony stated that Taylor said inappropriate things to the kids at school.

Again, we’re working to learn more information surrounding Taylor’s indictment. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond. If found guilty, he could face up to 15 years behind bars.