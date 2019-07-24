× Rep. Bill Sanderson to retire Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dyer County Rep. Bill Sanderson announced he will be retiring from state government effective Wednesday.

According to reports, the five-term lawmaker cited the demands of his winery business and his son-in-law’s cancer as the reason for his sudden departure, telling WTVF that he felt “smothered” by everything that needs his attention.

“It just would be irresponsible for me to give as much time as it requires to be a state representative,” he told the Tennessean.

The timing of the decision is reportedly no coincidence as the Republican caucus gathers to vote on House Speaker Glen Casada’s replacement on Wednesday. Sanderson said when Governor Bill Lee announced the proceedings several weeks ago, he knew he wanted to vote before stepping down.

Sanderson stated that he spoke with Casada about his decision on Monday. He also denied recent rumors circulating around Nashville that the speaker threatened to release harmful information about him.