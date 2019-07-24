Pass It On: Business owner helps longtime friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman woman needs help.

Her husband of 50 years recently passed away and she's facing some financially tough times. Now, she getting some help from a long time friend.

Meet our play maker Derrick. He wants to help Mrs. Jackson.

"Mrs. Jackson is what I call one of the elders of our community. Since I've been a little boy, she's been a great person. She's always opened her door. She's just in the need of a little help right now. She recently lost her husband after about 50 years."

It's time to Pass It On.

We're passing on $300 from News Channel 3, plus an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

Derrick took off from work so that we could visit Mrs. Jackson on the other side of town.

"I'm ready to roll," he said.

Derrick is like a ray of sunshine for Mrs. Jackson.

"You've done so much for us over the years. I need you to do one thing for me. I need you to hold your hand out," he said.

He then counted out the cash. But that wasn't it. Derrick had another surprise.

"Here's a $300 gift card from Expert Automotive. Just bring the car up to the shop, and we're going to work on it for you."

Mrs. Jackson is struggling, but she is very thankful for friends like Derrick.