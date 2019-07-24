× Woman, children escape early morning house fire in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital following an early morning house fire in Hickory Hill.

It happened in the 6500 block of Frosty Leaf around 3:30 a.m.

The Memphis Fire Department said a woman was inside the home at the time with a number of small children when the fire stared. All of the kids made it out safely. The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital for smoke inhalation. She’s expected to be okay.

Firefighters said they believe the water heater was the source of the fire.