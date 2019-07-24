Suspect arrested in Ole Miss student’s death

One person dead, second injured following Hickory Hill shooting

Posted 4:36 am, July 24, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  One person was killed and another critically injured following an overnight shooting.

Police said it happened in the 5500 block of Waterstone Oak Way in Hickory Hill around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said this is a homicide investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.