One person dead, second injured following Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another critically injured following an overnight shooting.

Police said it happened in the 5500 block of Waterstone Oak Way in Hickory Hill around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said this is a homicide investigation.