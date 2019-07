× North Memphis shooting sends one person to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities were called to North Memphis early Wednesday morning following a shooting.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital by private vehicle following a shooting near Vollintine and Springdale. The victim is expected to be okay.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.