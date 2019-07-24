× Man who tried to help beating victim run over by driver, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he attacked a family member before running over a witness who confronted him.

A female told authorities she was leaving Marlowe’s Restaurants on Elvis Presley Boulevard at closing time when Frederick Booker approached her. She said he was upset that she was still friends with his ex-girlfriend.

Booker then allegedly hit her in the face and head multiple times.

A man also leaving Marlowe’s at the same time saw what was going on and confronted Booker. Moments later, the suspect hit him with a SUV, dragging the man underneath. The victim sustained several broken bones and severe abrasions.

Booker was charged with assault and aggravated assault.