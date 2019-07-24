Inmate speaks after video showing him being kicked by deputies leaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An assault that was caught on camera in 2018 shows an inmate being sprayed and then kicked by those who were tasked to protect.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Department says this all started when an inmate took a swing at a deputy. The inmate was then sprayed and kicked while in lockup by several members of the Detention Response Team. The team is trained in managing aggressive inmates.

A whistle blower leaked the video to WREG.

Now the Shelby County Sheriff's Department is giving access from a different vantage point. Both videos are sparking outrage as it was viewed and shared by many.

Some people even reached out to express concern.

Another person who reached out to WREG was the inmate who was captured in the video, Issac Porterfield. He says the reason for the call was to expose what he calls "behind bars wrongdoing."

"I just wanted to make sure the people of Memphis know what's going on here at the CJC."

Captain Anthony Buckner says the department is also well aware of what happened, and we're learning several members of the Detention Response Team were disciplined.

"Two corrections deputies featured in the video underwent remedial training," he said.

Exactly what that additional training entails remains unclear.

Porterfield went on to say via phone that it's not only what you see, but what happened off camera that has him filing formal complaints, yet again.

"When they handcuffed me, well when I putt the cuffs on myself and was escorted to medical, I was pushed in a room. I know that they use this room, and I try to stay out of the room. You can see on the next video, if they release it to you, that I was pushed in a room and all the officers ran in again and jumped me while I was in handcuffs."

Captain Buckner is unable to comment about the specifics surrounding the case, but he's telling WREG although the deputies were forced to get more training, Porterfield was not disciplined.

"The decision was made not to charge the TDOC inmate, who was being held in our jail on felony convictions, with any misdemeanor assault charges."

Porterfield says that's not enough.

Instead, he wants those involved to face harsher consequences.

"They think they're a higher power. They are running taps like they are gang members. That's exactly what they are doing, they are on the job," he said.

But Shelby County is standing behind its deputies, saying they were doing what had to be done, in order to gain and maintain control.