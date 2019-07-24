Does It Work: Green Label Pet Hair Brush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Phillip Dean, assistant manager at The Doghouse Memphis, said he knows all too well what it's like to deal with the constant shedding that comes with caring for pets.

His furry best friend Otis is a cutie but also a constant shedder. They've never used a vacuum brush before but Dean said he was willing to try it for the Does It Work test.

The brush had soft bristles, perfect for your dog's sometimes sensitive skin. It also had a 360 degree swivel head and came with a universal adapter.

One thing you need to know right away is that the adapter does not work on a Dyson or Shark vacuum.

As with any new product, Dean let Otis get comfortable with the brush before turning on the vacuum. Once it was turned on, Otis had no problem sitting through the pampering.

"As you can see it's picking up a lot of it right now."

Green Label Pet Hair Brush, you passed the Does It Work test.