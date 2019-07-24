× Authorities bust counterfeiting operation in Hernando

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi say they found a large counterfeiting operation in Hernando this week.

On July 23, deputies with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Days Inn after receiving reports that illegal activity was taking place.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant and found a counterfeiting operation inside one of the rooms. Authorities didn’t release a lot of information about the alleged operation, but said several people inside the room were taken into custody on outstanding warrants. They were not identified.