Robert Mueller testifying before Congress

Authorities bust counterfeiting operation in Hernando

Posted 11:42 am, July 24, 2019, by

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. —  Authorities in Mississippi say they found a large counterfeiting operation in Hernando this week.

On July 23, deputies with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Days Inn after receiving reports that illegal activity was taking place.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant and found a counterfeiting operation inside one of the rooms.  Authorities didn’t release a lot of information about the alleged operation, but said several people inside the room were taken into custody on outstanding warrants. They were not identified.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.