World’s best happy to be back in Memphis

MEMPHIS — From Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, and Jordan Spieth to last year’s winner in Memphis, Dustin Johnson, everywhere you looked was a top name golfer.

Today only increased the fans excitement in the 901 but it’s not just the city who’s pumped. These players are too. “Yeah, I always love coming back to Memphis. It’s a golf course that I’ve had a lot of success on. Obviously, it’s great to see it now be a WGC. I think it’s great for FedEx. It’s great for this town. Yeah, I’m excited to be back here playing as a World Golf Championship,” said two-time Memphis champ and World number-2 Dustin Johnson.

While there are a lot of new faces to Southwind like 2017 FedEx Cup Champion Justin Thomas who said, “I’m excited to get some barbacue at some point. We’ll see if we can find some good spots but I know it’s going to be an enjoyable week.”

There are also some that are just happy to return after years away. “I’m so excited to be back. I’ve missed being here. It’s been a couple years since I’ve played. I love the course. TPC Southwind is a fantastic golf course. It’s fun to get back out, play a practice round. Kind of refresh myself with some of the holes. It’s a fun, fun golf course and challenging as well. Really, really a good set up,” said Matt Kuchar. Jordan Spieth adding, “I missed this place. I haven’t played it in nine years. I was 16 but I love it. It was just at a really tough time in the schedule or has been in the past, before the U.S. Open and after my hometown events. So, I’m real pumped to be here personally.”>