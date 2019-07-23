TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in McNairy County

Posted 10:54 am, July 23, 2019, by

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — State authorities were called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in McNairy County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the incident happened in the 200 block of Oak Street in Selmer around 11:58 p.m. Monday. Officers with the Selmer Police Department and McNairy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call at that location and reportedly saw Courvousia Laster pull a gun on another man.

That’s when a deputy fired his weapon, striking Laster.

Laster was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.