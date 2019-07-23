× TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in McNairy County

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — State authorities were called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in McNairy County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the incident happened in the 200 block of Oak Street in Selmer around 11:58 p.m. Monday. Officers with the Selmer Police Department and McNairy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call at that location and reportedly saw Courvousia Laster pull a gun on another man.

That’s when a deputy fired his weapon, striking Laster.

Laster was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.