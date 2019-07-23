× Texas man arrested in Ole Miss student’s death

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Mississippi say they have made an arrest in connection to the death of a University of Mississippi student found dead over the weekend.

Brandon Theesfield of Texas was arrested around 4 p.m. Monday in the death of 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, a St. Louis woman who was found dead Saturday along Buford Ridge Road in Lafayette County.

Theesfeld is in the Lafayette County Jail and made made an initial court appearance Tuesday morning.

He was also a student at Ole Miss, studying business, and has been suspended, the university said.

A Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the stretch of road on the north side of Sardis Lake when Kostial’s body was discovered. The sheriff’s department says it was “apparent that foul play was involved.”

Investigators aren’t saying how the woman ended up here or how she died.

Kostial was a student at the University of Mississippi. According to the university, Kostial was working towards a bachelor’s degree in marketing in the School of Business Administration.

Brandon Theesfeld leaving the Lafayette County Courthouse after his first court appearance pic.twitter.com/7US9HoH1nE — Jake Thompson (@JakeThompsonOE) July 23, 2019