State, local authorities investigating deadly pedestrian accident in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A Mid-South man was killed after being hit by a car in Marshall County, Mississippi.

The coroner confirmed to WREG that the 61-year-old man was walking on the I-22 bridge that runs over Highway 78 around 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, when he was struck.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department are both investigating the incident.

The name of the victim was not released.

Authorities didn’t say anything about the driver and whether or not they stayed on the scene.