× Police investigating string of overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to multiple shootings overnight across the city of Memphis.

The first happened around 9 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the 3000 block of Mountain Terrace in Frayser. Authorities said that the man had been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Several hours later, officers were called to the 1200 block of North McLean in North Memphis. The victim was driven to the Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound.

A third shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. from the 500 block of Meadowbrook Street in the Grahamwood neighborhood.

Police also responded to a deadly double shooting in South Memphis overnight on Effie Road.

In each of these cases, suspect information was not released.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.