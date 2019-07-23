Person killed, second injured in South Memphis shooting

Posted 4:26 am, July 23, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:11AM, July 23, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another transported to the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis.

It happened in the 1400 block of Effie Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived they found a man lying on the ground at Elliston and Corry suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.

A second victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby fire station for help.

No suspect information has been released.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

