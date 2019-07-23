Memphis teen doing free lawn work for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County teen says he was inspired by another group to start a free lawn service this summer.

Zachary Huntsman, 17, said his goal is to help those in need, honor law enforcement and veterans through his work.

"We’re trying to give back to our veterans and those in need. They’ve already paid us by serving our country. We fly our two flags proudly," he said. "You see a lot of stuff going on where you just kind of lose faith. Riots with people burning the flags. It's just disgusting."

It's why he rides around with two large American flags and adds one to his lawnmower after he finishes each yard.

Huntsman says he wants more people to honor the sacrifices made for our daily freedoms.

"Think about people who get a flag in return instead of their son coming home, or their daughter. It's just horrible."

The 17-year-old was inspired by Raising Men Lawncare Services to start giving back to the community through yard work. He's offering free services to law enforcement, the elderly, those that are sick and veterans like John Hilton who recently lost his job.

"It means a great deal to me, because I was kind of losing faith in the country and the people because of everything that's going on politically. I'm just glad to see someone at his young age stepping up," Hilton said.

Huntsman says it's a small way to repay those that have already done so much for us.