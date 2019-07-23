× Memphis attorney indicted in theft, forgery case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis attorney was indicted on felony charges after authorities say he stole more than $250,000 from his clients.

Michael Skouteris was charged with theft of property over $250,000 and two counts of forgery. If convicted on those charges he could face up to 25 years behind bars.

From January 2011 to January 2016 Skouteris allegedly forged his clients’ signatures on settlement checks and then pocketed the money, authorities said. Those clients were reportedly involved in nursing home neglect, medical malpractice, personal injury and worker’s compensation cases.

He was fired from his firm Skouteris Walk PLLC in 2016, suspended from practicing law and ordered not to make withdrawals from the firm’s trust account. Authorities said he made numerous withdrawals in May 2016 totaling more than $10,000.

Skouteris was indicted for stealing that money as well.

The attorney was arrested on Monday, July 22.