Man hit, killed by driver after falling out of another vehicle in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead in what police are calling a homicide after he fell off a vehicle on a Whitehaven street and was struck by another vehicle.

Officers responded shortly after 10 Tuesday morning to the 4800 block of Dianne Drive, where they found the victim, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police later reported the man did not survive his injuries.

The person who hit him got out of his vehicle and ran from the scene, police said.