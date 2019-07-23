Live at 9: Priscilla Presley, Weem’s Week & beetle invasion

What you need to know about Japanese beetles

The Mid-South has seen its fair share of rain in these last few months and that means Japanese beetles may be lurking in your backyard. Nathan Baker joined us to explain what they are and why we need to be worried about them.

To get in contact with Baker, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elegant Southern Style with Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley knows a thing or two about Southern style and elegance. She's teaming up with some of the best of the best and taking what's she's learned to teach others. She stopped by to discuss how you can get that education yourself.

For more information on the event, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weem's Week in West Memphis

Since it began in 2011, Weems Week in Crittenden County, Arkansas has helped thousands of young boys and girls during the summer. Former NBA player Sonny Weems is the man behind it all. He joined us to talk about what happens during Weems Week and how you can get involved.

For more information, click here.